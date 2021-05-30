BARRIE, ONT. -- After the resignation of its most recent leader, Barrie's Downtown BIA has appointed a new chair.

Ward 9 councillor Sergio Morales was elected to the position by the board of directors last week. He says while it is not common for the chair to be a councillor, he says members felt his political skills could be used to move the board forward.

"Usually, the chair of the association is a board member that is usually a business owner or some sort of stakeholder that way," says Morales. "At the moment, the board felt with my political experience and me being acting chair in the past; I was the right choice for the right time."

Morales previously served as the acting chair between October 2019 and May 2020. He now takes over following a challenging chapter for the BIA, after its former chair and former Barrie Mayor Rob Hamilton resigned following an investigation into controversial comments he made in May 2020.

The integrity commissioner launched an investigation earlier this year following a recording of a meeting leaking where Hamilton used a derogatory racial slur.

"Now that that issue has been dealt with, we can refocus," Morales says. "We can do the work that the BIA's mandate is to do."

Amongst his top priorities are finding ways to increase foot traffic into the downtown core, promoting residential development and helping businesses open up and recover from a challenging year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morales is calling this upcoming summer the summer of hope.

"Businesses are hopeful they are going to be able to open their doors, residents are hopeful that their lives are going to get back to normal, and I'm hopeful that the BIA is going to refocus," Morales says. "We are going to be part of businesses success story on reopening safely and having the summer that we should have had last summer, and we are going to deliver on that."

He also hopes to address safety concerns in the downtown core by improving lighting, adding more sidewalks and tackling crime prevention through other unique design opportunities.

His term will run through the end of 2022. If he is elected as Ward 9 councillor again, Morales says he does not intend to seek re-election as chair of the BIA.