

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Barrie Councillor Doug Shipley is making the leap to federal politics.

Shipley posted his intention to seek the nomination for the Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte riding on Facebook Friday afternoon.

He says the timing is right to make this transition. “I’ve been contemplating it for a while,” he tells CTV News. “I spoke with my family, consulted with them, they said ‘dad go for it.’ My wife said go ahead, so I decided to put it in to make it official.”

The married father of two has sat on city council since 2010. He was re-elected to represent Barrie’s north-end ward in the last election in October with nearly 70 percent of the vote.

In January 2017, Shipley threw his name in the hat for the provincial Progressive Conservative nomination only to retract it months later, saying that he wanted to commit more time to municipal politics.

MP Alex Nuttall announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election, leaving the Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte riding open for nominations.

Barrie Ward 9 Councillor Sergio Morales will also run for the Conservative nomination. He announced his candidacy back in March.

It’s not yet clear when the Federal Conservative Riding Association will pick their nominee.

The next federal election is scheduled for October 21.