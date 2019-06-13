

CTV Barrie





In an emotionally charged meeting, Barrie City Council voted to reprimand one of its own for violating the city’s code of conduct. Councillors unanimously voted in support of the city’s integrity commissioners report that found Councillor Keenan Aylwin violated the city’s code of conduct for a post he wrote on Facebook back in March.

In the post, Aylwin wrote that two local MP’s were “playing footsies with white supremacists.” Both MPs, John Brassard and Alex Nuttall, have launched defamation lawsuits against the first-term Barrie councillor.

On Monday evening several deputations were made at city council, where people spoke publically in Aylwin’s defence. Another six people tried to make last-minute deputations but councillors voted against it.

Those who did speak argued the decision on whether or not to reprimand the councillor had become too partisan.

“What I have witnessed over the past couple of weeks is incredible partisan politics, shaming and humiliation of a young person with a passion for change,” one woman said during her deputation. “I’ve been frankly, embarrassed by my council,” she added.

Mohammed Hashim, a representative of Urban Alliance on Race Relations in Toronto, spoke passionately about the need to condemn racism and hate. He argued voting in favour of or against the integrity commissioners’ report was not the solution. Instead, he suggested both Councillor Aylwin and MP Brassard come together to denounce white supremacy.

“We know there’s a deep sense of commitment towards diversity,” he said. “Let’s focus on that.”

Councillors repeatedly spoke about how difficult the situation was but argued the vote was not about racism or white supremacy, rather whether or not Aylwin violated the specific code of conduct.

“Let me be clear,” said Councillor Natalie Harris, “We are not in favour of political censorship. We are in favour of abiding by our code of conduct.”

“This was not about what was said,” said Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman. “It was about how it was said. It is not about why it was said, or who said it. It’s about how it was said.”

After the vote took place Councillor Aylwin said to CTV News “There's a saying that if you don't get a penalty every now and then, then you're not in the game. So, I have to accept the will of Council and I will respect that and I hope we can get back to doing the important work of representing the constituents of Ward 2.”

Aylwin must now also remove the Facebook post in question.