

CTV Barrie





As municipalities across the region weigh the pros and cons of allowing retail cannabis stores in their neighbourhoods, the city of Barrie can be added to the list of those ‘opting in.’

At the first city council meeting of the year on Monday evening, council voted in favour of allowing retail shops. The initial approval will need to be ratified at council next week and is subject to Federal and Provincial regulations.

The decision also comes with a few conditions. Council voted to allow the sale of cannabis but to ban smoking it in public.

“You can’t just walk down Dunlop Street drinking a beer,” said Councillor Doug Shipley. “You shouldn’t be allowed to walk down Dunlop Street smoking cannabis.”

The city will also decide where cannabis shops should not be located, such as near schools, parks or residentially zoned land.

Municipalities have until January 22 to inform the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario if they choose to opt out, and they will have the opportunity to change their mind and opt in at any time. But once a municipality opts in, there is no going back.