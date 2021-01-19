BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie residents won’t have to dig as deep into their pockets as expected after Barrie councillors found ways to slash property tax increases in the 2021 budget.

Budget discussions began on Monday evening and went until midnight as councillors found ways to cut down on a proposed 3.8 per cent property tax increase.

“With the uncertainty of COVID, it’s my goal to bring the tax increase a long way down from where it is,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman.

Lehman argued this isn’t the year for a big tax hike, and councillors agreed. After five hours of debate, they were eventually able to bring the tax increase from 3.8 per cent down to 0.9 per cent.

“I’m very pleased we ended up at 0.9. It’s certainly the lowest increase in my time as mayor and in many many years, I think, before that as well,” said Lehman on Tuesday.

But to bring the increase down, some tough decisions had to be made. Every year residents pay an extra one per cent in taxes for infrastructure projects, like roads and pipes. That was reduced to 0.25 per cent this year.

Councillors also voted to use money from a fund typically dedicated to community improvement —through things like art, cultural projects, or the creation of community spaces —to instead reduce the tax increase.

“Sometimes benefitting your community means reducing the magnitude of property tax increases,” said Councillor Sergio Morales.

The budget isn’t final yet. Discussions will continue on Tuesday night, and if necessary, on Wednesday as well. There could be a few more tweaks to the budget before it gets final approval next Monday.