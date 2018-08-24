

CTV Barrie





After months of negotiation, the City of Barrie and the union representing the city’s employees officially ratified an agreement on Wednesday.

“I am pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with CUPE Local 2380 that is fair and equitable, but also balances the present fiscal climate and needs of our taxpayers,” said Michael Prowse, Chief Administrative Officer. “We value the important work that our employees do every day to serve our residents and keep our city moving.”

The three-year agreement includes wage increases annually until 2020. The last contract expired in December 2017.

“Today’s Unions are helping communities in many ways that often go unrecognized, and I’m proud of what we have achieved this round of bargaining with the City of Barrie,” said Jacob Reid, President of CUPE Local 2380. “We play an integral role here in Simcoe County’s communities with many public and private employers looking to our established relationships to offer similar competitive benefits and wages to the people they employ. This continues to lift up society”.

The union represents municipal workers in a variety of sectors including parks and recreation, water treatment, public works and courthouse services.