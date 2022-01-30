Barrie council makes headway in its push to provide reintegration resources for former inmates

The City of Barrie's request for the province to provide assistance for former inmates appears to be moving in the right direction.

Earlier this month, the Ontario government announced that it would be hiring 25 new community reintegration officers to be placed throughout the province.

The officers will provide resources for former inmates to help them reintegrate back into society.

However, Barrie and the Central North Correction Centre (CNCC) in Penetanguishene were left out of the equation. For the past decade, Barrie councillors have been pushing the province to help reintegrate people back into society being released from correctional facilities.

Last week, Barry Ward, deputy mayor for the City of Barrie, put forth a motion requesting help from the province.

"We've been complaining about this for years that we need help for these people that are being released from prison, help to reintegrate into the community," says Barry Ward, deputy mayor of the City of Barrie. "So to be left out of the first round is a bit disappointing."

Ward says that a number of former inmates end up on the street with nowhere to go.

"A large number of the homeless in this area were actually being released from the jails and hospitals, and those people should be easy to help," Ward says. "We know they are going to be homeless in a couple of days. Why don't we have people in place to help them?"

The Elizabeth Fry Society and the John Howard Society of Simcoe and Muskoka help out whenever possible.

Ward says he has heard from the Elizabeth Fry Society that the CNCC will get a reintegration officer at some point, but it won't be a part of the latest round of hiring.