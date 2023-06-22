Barrie council gives green light to revamp transit system
In a move aimed at revamping Barrie's public transportation and meeting the evolving needs of its residents, council gave the green light to implement a new transit network.
The City says the new network would improve frequency, reduce trip times, and have better access to employment areas.
"The transit network re-design comes after extensive engagement with the public. The plan takes into consideration evolving ridership trends and emerging technologies we can leverage to better meet the needs of current and future transit customers," said Brent Forsyth, director of Transit and Parking.
The new network will introduce an express service on Highway 400, facilitating faster travel for commuters, reducing congestion and enhancing connectivity.
"Not only will the new network move as many people, to as many destinations, as quickly, frequently and reliably as possible, the implementation of this network will also lead to a capital cost savings of $10 million," Forsyth added.
Another significant aspect of the transit network expands the Transit ON Demand service model's expansion into neighbourhoods with low transit demand.
The City noted this approach to transportation operates without a fixed schedule or route, allowing users to book trips through an application and optimizing bus travel with a computer-based system.
The implementation of the new transit network will take place in two phases, with the first phase scheduled to start in 2024.
The second phase of implementation is expected to be completed in 2025.
