A Barrie city council candidate charged with extortion has been released on bail.

Harry Ahmed, 41, was released on $10,000 bail Tuesday after spending the Thanksgiving long weekend behind bars.

Ahmed was arrested Friday after a joint investigation between Barrie Police and a multi-jurisdictional Biker Enforcement Unit which includes the RCMP and OPP.

Ahmed denied the allegations against him outside the Barrie courthouse on Tuesday, shortly after his bail hearing.

"I don't have links to anything, I'm a father of five, I live at home with my wife and go to work every day," he told CTV News. "I have full faith in the court system and we'll get to the bottom of it."

Ahmed is running for councillor in Ward 5 and vowed to continue his campaign.

"I’m staying positive, I'm going to start knocking on doors," he said.

Ahmed's next court appearance will be in November.