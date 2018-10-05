

CTV Barrie





Harry Ahmed is running for a position as Ward 5 councillor for the city of Barrie.

On Friday, the 41-year-old spent his afternoon in a courtroom, facing serious charges of extortion.

Ahmed was placed under arrest just after 9 a.m. on Friday after a joint investigation between the Barrie police and a multi-jurisdictional Biker Enforcement Unit which includes the RCMP and OPP.

Neighbours of the city councillor hopeful say they are shocked by news of his arrest, calling Ahmed and his wife “nice people.”

Ahmed moved to Barrie from Mississauga in 2009 and runs AC Auto Repairs in Barrie.

Ahmed is scheduled for his next court appearance on October 9.