Barrie city councillors gave the green light for a rezoning change to allow for a major development in the city's’ downtown core at the meeting on Monday evening.

The design still needs to be finalized on the structure, but the plan is to construct a 20-storey residential tower and a lower –rise across from the library that would also include commercial shops.

Not everyone agrees with the decision.

“I’m not against the development, per say,” said Barrie resident David Taylor. “It’s a good site to be developed. I just feel that the original zoning for the site would have produced a building that was reasonable in scale. But this is just too big.”

Michelle Banfield is the development manager for the City of Barrie and says, “The downtown is an area where we think, not just us, but the province of Ontario says this is the area that, you know, should support some of that higher height and the density.”

Councillors also voted to create more community gardens in the city, a move the mayor says will benefit many residents.

“This is an opportunity for people who don’t have a garden, a backyard, to have a patch to grow their own food,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman.

Council will have two more chamber meetings before the municipal election on October 22.