Barrie communities ready to bloom

Dig out your trowels and dust off your garden gloves; it's time to prove to Canada you've got a green thumb.

The Communities in Bloom judges are headed this way (next week), and city of Barrie residents are reminded to spruce up their gardens before the judges arrive.

Barrie has entered the 28th edition of Communities in Bloom in the Circle of Excellence Evaluated non-competitive category.

The community will be rated from one to five Blooms based on the scoring obtained. Barrie is aiming for bronze, silver or gold levels in their 5-Bloom rating.

Related Story

Get growing: Garden contest blooms in Barrie

Communities in Bloom judges Martin Quinn from Goderich and Anthony O'Neill from North Saanich, B.C., will be evaluating the City of Barrie from July 26 to 28, 2022.

The national and international results will be announced in Victoria, B.C. from October 20 to 23, during the National Symposium on Parks and Grounds and the national and international awards celebrating Year of the Garden.

This will be the first in-person symposium by Communities in Bloom participants since 2019, following two years of virtual awards ceremonies, virtual judging consultations and virtual webinars.

Communities in Bloom is a Canadian non-profit volunteer organization that uses a competitive evaluation process to foster community strength, involvement, and improvement.

It aims to nurture environmental sustainability and enhance green spaces in cultural and natural environments encompassing municipal, residential, commercial, and institutional areas.