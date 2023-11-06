Barrie commemorates veterans on Remembrance Day at Memorial Square

Five cadets in rotating shifts will stand vigil at the Cenotaph in Memorial Square to honour and recognize those who have served our country.

Barrie​​'s Royal Canadian Legion branch and the City of Barrie join communities across Canada in commemorating Remembrance Day​.​

This year marks the 78th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The Remembrance Day Vigil will run on Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The city also invites the public to participate in the Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The parade will start along Dunlop Street at Mulcaster Street and march to the Five Points intersection, halting in front of the Cenotaph in Memorial Square for the ceremony.

During the ceremony, a Feu De Joie (blank gunfire consisting of a rifle salute) will take place. Two minutes of silence will be observed at 11 a.m., followed by the ceremony and laying of wreaths.

To facilitate the Remembrance Day ceremony and parade, the following road closures – with no on-street parking – will be in effect from 6 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday:

Dunlop Street from Clapperton Street to Mulcaster Street

Dunlop Street from Mulcaster Street to Poyntz Street

Owen Street from Collier Street to Dunlop Street

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Mulcaster Street from Collier Street to Dunlop Street, and from Dunlop Street to Lakeshore Mews will be temporarily closed to allow the parade to pass safely through the intersection at Dunlop Street and Mulcaster Street.

If members of the community, local organizations or businesses would like to lay a wreath at the Memorial Square Cenotaph, they are asked to make arrangements in advance with the Legion.

Following the ceremony, wreaths will be placed at the Cenotaph. Wreaths will be removed on November 14 at 2 p.m. (subject to change). The public is reminded if they would like to keep their wreath, to please pick it up beforehand.

Veterans also ride Barrie Transit free of charge, with one companion, all day on Remembrance Day by showing anything that identifies their status as a veteran.

Barrie honours the military in many other ways, including: