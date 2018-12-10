

CTV Barrie





The Barrie Colts have dealt captain Justin Murray in a three-way trade with the Saginaw Spirit and the Kitchener Rangers.

Justin Murray was traded to the Spirit in exchange for forward Ryan Stepien and a 5th round pick in the 2020 draft. The Colts then sent Stepien to the Rangers for defenseman Jack York.

This was Murray’s second season as captain. He’s played 221 games for Barrie over four seasons and has collected 85 points.

“It’s never easy saying goodbye to any player, let alone your captain, but the Barrie Colts would like to thank Justin for his hard work on and dedication on and off the ice,” said Colts General Manager Jason Ford. “He was a leader in the dressing room and a leader outside of the dressing room.”

Jack York was the Rangers 5th round pick in the OHL Priority Selection draft.

York has played in 85 games with the Rangers and has collected 21 points.

Murray won’t play again at the BMC until February 21st, when the Spirit visit for their only road game to Barrie this season.