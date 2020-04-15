BARRIE -- These days the Barrie Colts are scoring points in the community rather than on the ice with a goal of helping the city's less fortunate.

The junior hockey team is using its Horsepower Sports Bar and Grill restaurant to make food for those in need.

Three people work in the kitchen at a distance from one another, making an average of 750 meals each day over the last two weeks.

"It's a lot of work, but it's a lot of fun," said Sean Kehoe, Horsepower Sports Bar and Grill manager.

The pre-packaged individual meals are delivered to the Salvation Army, the Barrie Food Bank, the David Busby Centre and the Women and Children's Shelter.

The organization said it used some of the funds raised from 50/50 draws during the season to help buy the food needed to prepare the meals.