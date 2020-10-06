BARRIE, ONT. -- It was a life-changing night for Barrie Colts forward Tyson Foerster, who is now heading to the city of brotherly love.

The 18-year-old right-winger from Alliston was drafted 23rd overall in the first round of the NHL Draft tonight by the Philadelphia Flyers.

The draft was held online due to COVID-19. Nonetheless, a wide-eyed and excited Foerster could be seen hugging family upon the announcement on television, now donning a Flyers cap.

Foerster earned a reputation as a sniper on the ice, coming in at 6 foot 1 and 194 pounds, he had 36 goals and 80 points during the last OHL season.

Three more Colts could also hear their names called later this evening, including centreman Evan Vierling who is ranked 66th among draft prospects.