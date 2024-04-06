BARRIE
Barrie

    Barrie Colts force a game six with shutout win against Oshawa

    Barrie Colts force a game six with a 3-0 win against the Oshawa Generals Friday night. April 6, 2024
    The Barrie Colts kept their playoff hopes alive Friday night after shutting out the Oshawa Generals.

    The Colts defeated the first-place Generals 3-0 in front of a sold-out crowd in Oshawa to force a game six in the first round of playoffs.

    Colts goaltender Sam Hillebrandt stopped all 47 shots and set a new franchise record for most saves in a post-season shutout.

    Kashawn Aitcheson recorded his first playoff game-winning goal with 4:32 remaining in the third period to take a 1-0 lead.

    Forwards Zach Wigle and Cole Beaudoin helped secure the win by scoring an empty-net goal each.

    With the Generals leading the best-of-seven series 3-2, game six will be held on Sunday, April 7th, at 6 p.m. at Sadlon Arena.

    Tickets are available at the arena from 10 a.m. to game time. Tickets can also be purchased online.

    The Colts are hoping to fill the building with fans in a do-or-die game to force a game seven in Oshawa on Tuesday night.

