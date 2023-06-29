Barrie Colts defenceman Beau Akey headed to the Edmonton Oilers

Barrie Colts defenceman Beau Akey is heading to Oil country after being drafted by the Edmonton Oilers.

The 18-year-old was selected 56th overall by the Oilers in the second round of the 2023 NHL draft Thursday afternoon.

The Waterloo, ON native scored 11 goals and 47 points for the Colts in the 2022-2023 season, over 66 regular-season games and added five points across 13 playoff games in his second year with the Colts.