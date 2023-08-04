Barrie citizen alerts police to mens' suspicious behaviour

Two men were checking out cars near Shannon Street and Marion Crescent at 11:30 a.m. Thursday when they were spotted by a citizen who called 911.

Police arrived in the area and determined a 19-year-old Toronto man was one of the suspects they were looking for.

The young man gave police the wrong name and was arrested for obstructing police. While he was being charged, a quantity of cocaine was found in his possession.

The second man, a 22-year-old also from Toronto, was found to have a concealed weapon and some fentanyl.

At the police station, the 22-year-old was also found to have what police believe to be cocaine that was packaged for sale. These drugs had been concealed beneath his clothing.

Both men have been held in custody and are scheduled to appear, by video, for a bail hearing with the Ontario Court of Justice located in Barrie Friday.