Barrie Chamber of Commerce celebrates Women in Business

    In celebration of International Women's Day, the Barrie Chamber of Commerce announced this year's recipients of the Women in Business Awards.

    On Thursday, 300 people attended the event to recognize female leaders.

    "This year's awards highlighted the contributions and innovative spirit of women in the Barrie Business Community, acknowledging their efforts in shaping a more inclusive future for everyone," the release stated.

    Keynote speaker Candice Thomas from Evergreen Wellness Studio shared her dedication to promoting maternal mental health.

    Each winner embodied the best of Barrie's business and community sectors, demonstrating outstanding leadership, creativity, and a deep commitment to positive change.

    The winners include:

    • Steph MacMillan of Busch Systems - The Intrapreneur Award
    • Sarah and Emily Dahlgren of A Bradford Christmas - The Young
    • Cait Patrick and Lise Ravalli of Homestead Artisan Bakery - The Entrepreneur Award
    • Sarah Fleming of Glowing Hearts Charity - The Community Impact Award
    • Holly Martin of Touch A Heart Home Care - The Healthcare Hero Award
    • Taylorr Martin of Bertram Construction - The Woman In Trade Award
    • Angie Mcmillin of Angie's Pawsitive Pet Services - The Visionary Award

