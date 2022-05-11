Barrie celebrates McHappy Day

Wednesday is McHappy Day at McDonald's restaurants across the country.

On McHappy Day, a portion of the proceeds from each item sold on the menu will go towards Ronald McDonald House Charities and other children's charities across Canada.

For over 40 years, McDonald’s has supported Ronald McDonald House charities across Canada. More than 26,000 families with sick children from over 3,400 communities benefit from staying close to the hospitals their children are visiting.