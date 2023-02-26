Barrie celebrates Black History Month with tribute to Bob Marley

Members of the Barrie community celebrated black history month on Saturday night with a night of live music.

Dozens attended the event titled 'A Tribute to Bob Marley and the Wailers' at five points theatre, which featured music from some of Bob Marley's biggest hits.

Read More: 173-year-old Oro-Medonte church serves as symbol of freedom

Read More: Barrie celebrates Black History Month

The event, organized by the Afro-Caribbean multicultural association and the City of Barrie, was held to recognize and honour the talents of black musicians.

"it is just wonderful to celebrate and educate at the same time through music and entertainment," said Ebenezer Inkumsah, President of the Afro-Caribbean Multicultural Association.

According to Inkumsah, the association has been holding black history month events and concerts honouring the contribution of black artists for nearly 30 years.

"I'm happy that we can bring it back and continue to share our music and culture, " added Inkumsah.

Inkumsah said he is hopeful that the Afro-Caribbean multicultural association will be able to expand its concerts each year during black history month.