Barrie celebrates Black History Month with events that bring awareness to the significant contributions that Black Canadians make to the cultural landscape of our country and community.

The City of Barrie promotes and supports Black History Month programming and initiatives taking place in the community.

Family Day: Celebration of Diversity

Noon to 3:30pm | Shak's World Community Centre, 59 Maple Ave., Barrie

Join us for a fun Family Day at Shak's World Community Centre.

Led by artist Shanique Brown, families can engage in a creative painting and embroidery project, followed by musical entertainment. Free to attend, all are welcome.

Black Mosaic: The Afro-Caribbean Canadian Experience

2–4 p.m. | MacLaren Art Centre, 37 Mulcaster Street, Barrie

A presentation on Canadian Black history, Afro-Canadian Caribbean culture and diversity changes happening in Simcoe County.

A steel pan performance will follow, with an opportunity for young audiences to try the steel pan drum for themselves, as well as make a working version in a fun, hands-on workshop.

This event offers background on the beginnings of Caribbean culture across the province, provides a sense of the struggles and show how we can all be allies in welcoming diverse cultures in our communities.

Black History Month Films

The Barrie Public Library is hosting a new film selection for Black History Month.

It highlights and honours the legacy of Black Canadians past and present.

Watch, Listen, and Learn Together @ BPL Program Portal:

The Black American Fight for Freedom

International Decade for People of African Descent

Queer and Black History Month

Sunday, Feb. 26

Family Sunday: Caribbean Paper Masks

1–2 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. to 3:30pm | MacLaren Art Centre, 37 Mulcaster St., Barrie

$5/Child or Free for MacLaren Members

Led by regional artist Angela Francis, families will learn more about Caribbean carnival culture and the artistry and purpose of mask-making as a part of the masquerade performance. Using the art of collage and a variety of coloured and textured papers, participants will create their vibrant mask.