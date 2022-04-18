Barrie cat shelter desperate for donations to buy air conditioning system

A non-profit cat shelter in Barrie needs help from the public to purchase an industrial air conditioning system.

Furry Friends Animal Shelter is a no-kill, registered charity funded by generous donors and supporters that houses lost, abandoned or rescued felines. It is entirely run by volunteers.

Last year, the shelter said it rescued more than 550 cats. Those that don't get adopted remain at the shelter for life.

Over the years, the shelter says it has resorted to borrowing old window air conditioning units and fans to help keep the animals cool during the hot summer months.

"They didn't do the job, though. The cats would actually get sick," the shelter stated in a release.

Heat can cause illness in cats, including diarrhea, and stimulate the spread of viruses.

"It also encourages diabetes, pancreatitis, heart disease, and periodontal disease," the release noted.

"Keeping our 'lifers' cool during hot summer days is critical to keeping 'them healthy."

The Barrie shelter needs $12,000 for the air conditioning system and asks the community to help by donating online.

"Even a small amount will help us get there."