BARRIE, ONT. -- Having run for politics before, Lisa-Marie Wilson is no stranger to hostility, but she says this election is different.

"A lot of candidates are facing more aggressive (and) hostile behaviours," Wilson said.

The Liberal candidate for Barrie-Innisfil says not only are signs going missing or being vandalized in record numbers, but the latest incident caught on camera has her speaking out.

"To me, it falls in line with hate, and I have zero tolerance for hate," Wilson said.

In the video taken on Friday and captured by her son, a man approaches the car where her son was driving after putting out lawn signs.

The man can be heard using a derogatory term before appearing to throw a punch and walk away.

"I understand people are passionate about this election," Wilson said. "But when you accost young people and use intimidation and bullying and profanity, that is a line that shouldn't be crossed."

Wilson has made a formal complaint to police, who say they are following up on it.

As for the vandalism, Barrie Police told CTV News in a statement, "The Barrie Police Service takes any and all incidents of mischief very seriously and will hold the person or persons accountable for their malicious and thoughtless actions. Where criminal charges are appropriate, they will be laid and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

At the same time, it's not just Barrie and the surrounding area, but incidents are happening across the province.

In York Region, police are investigating after a string of anti-Semitic graffiti appeared on the signs of two liberal candidates in the area.

The Owen Sound Police have also issued a press release on the issue, saying it continues to receive reports of damaged, tampered with or stolen signs.

"It's really damaging what is such a wonderful thing that we have in Canada to be able to vote to be part of a democratic society," Wilson said.