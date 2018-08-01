The City of Barrie has partnered with a local business to upgrade the way downtown buskers receive money. The city has implemented a cryptocurrency for the usually cash-only business to give people more ways to tip the city’s street performers.

“We’ve partnered with PIVX, which is a local cryptocurrency organization, or at least there’s a hub here in our area for it,” said Amanda Dyke, the city’s cultural development officer. She went on to explain, “We’re exploring all options to make sure our buskers can be tipped effectively through the program.”

The cryptocurrency program uses an app called ‘coin-owe-me’ that allows users to decide how much they would like to tip the street busker if they don’t have any cash or coins on them.

The pilot program will involve 15 musicians playing each week through the summer. Each artist will have a QR code for people to scan to tip the performer.

The city says the new busker program, which runs until September, is all about promoting local talent.