BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe County business owners are preparing after news of tighter restrictions for Ontario's hot spots, Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region.

In Barrie, the multi-purpose event facility, Liberty North, can only allow up to 50 people under COVID-19 restrictions.

Owner Stellar North says the rules are hurting her bottomline. "We have been turning away business."

The staff at the Crazy Fox Bistro say they are curious to see how things play out south of Highway 400 with the tightened restrictions going into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Crazy Fox owner, David Ronald, says adapting to the new normal has been the key to remaining open. "To be completely honest, you don't know what's going to happen. Before this all happened, we didn't do any takeout, and our takeout kind of carried us. But you don't know how long that can kind of keep up for," he says.

Simcoe Muskoka reported a record-breaking week with the most COVID-19 cases logged since the pandemic started.

Meanwhile, Ontario saw a surge with 732 new cases listed Friday, prompting Premier Ford to get tough, restricting the number of patrons in public indoor spaces.

As of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Ottawa and Peel Region must limit capacity to 100. Toronto Public Health has already decided to limit capacity to 75.

The province also paused any further reopening for the next 28 days.

