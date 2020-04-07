BARRIE -- A series of break-ins in Barrie have pushed business owners to take extra precautions to protect their properties.

"The fear is that people are getting a little bit desperate," says Jennifer Mayrl, Cakes By Design. "Right now, times are tough financially."

After 15 years at the same location, Cakes By Design is boarding up their windows.

"We've noticed lately that there has been a handful of break-ins or vandalisms that have been happening around Barrie, so we're just trying to take some preventative measures," Mayrl explains.

Barrie police admit they've seen a spike in break-ins since the province ordered non-essential businesses closed.

"We're looking at probably 20 break-and-enters," Barrie Police Services Peter Leon says the hardest hit area is in the south end of the city.

Police are increasing their patrols, and several business owners say they are watching out for each other.