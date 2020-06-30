BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie has been in Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan since June 12. Even though many restaurants and shops were given the green light to welcome people back, it hasn't all been smooth sailing.

Restrictions have cost Queens Hometown Pub.

"With limited seating, four people, six people per table, all the same family, we are losing a lot of money," says Manager Chris Gerrard. "But, we aren't losing as much when we were closed."

Gerrard says the hardest part is having to turn customers away when the patio has to close at 11 p.m.

"10:30, Friday, Saturday and Sunday we have a line of 40 people we can't sit. It really restricts your profitability."

Right next door to Queens, another business is thriving.

Jeremy Simmons, owner of the Trek bicycle store, expects 2020 to be his busiest year ever for service and repairs.

Because physical distancing concerns prevented in-store test ride, Simmons says people were willing to buy bikes sight unseen.

At Freaky Wizard, it was an extensive, expensive process even to open.

Owner Jamie Doran explains that customers are missing out on the overall experience of the café and toy shop since they aren't able to sit and take it all in.

Business owners are anxious to hear when Barrie will move into Stage 3. Their hope is they will be able to welcome more customers so revenue can start to flow.