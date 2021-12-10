Barrie business owner's call to action to end racism after alleged attack

The founder of Shak's World Community Centre in downtown Barrie calls for actions, not words, following an alleged racially motivated attack.

In a press conference on Friday, Shanicka (Shak) Edwards outlined a call for community action against racism.

"We cannot continue to stand by and allow racism and a sense of entitlement to grow here," said Edwards. "The local efforts, mainly words of support and performative action, have clearly not been enough."

Last week, a 30-year-old woman was charged in connection with an assault on Maple Avenue.

The incident was caught on camera, and in the minute-long video, a woman is seen yelling racial slurs and profanities towards Edwards.

In a Twitter post, the Downtown Barrie BIA said the attack was "racially motivated."

"In order to make long-lasting change, it requires everyone to help or put a hand in or to encourage and support what is happening," Edwards said.

The announcement called for collaboration and community action from government, organizations and individuals.

"We know this is here, we know systemic racism, anti-black racism, indigenous racism, we know it's here. So now it's time for us to put on paper things we can hold ourselves and others accountable for," said Claudine Cousins, CEO of Empower Simcoe.

The call to action includes an update on the city's anti-racism task force, removing barriers for youth to access programs and direct funding for organizations struggling to survive. Something Edwards' said she knows all too well.

"We have not received funding from any government officials, that means locally, regionally or provincially," Edwards said.

She runs Shak's World Community Centre, bringing attention to youth mental health through basketball, innovation and mentorship.

"When you have a Shak's World where all the money that they cobble together is going to programming, and the actual administration is being done by volunteering, that's unconscionable," said Cousins.

The complete call to actions outlined at the conference is split into four categories:

Governments and Corporations

Direct funding now to programs and organizations to fully sustain the work required. Organizations are struggling to survive.

Enhance the programs and organization that are already here with resources you have access to (i.e. skilled employees as volunteers, access to inhouse services like social media, graphic design, grant writing, fundraising)

These things will help us:

Remove all barriers for youth to access the programs and services by directing funding to that effect (i.e. dedicated transportation for youth from across Simcoe County, financial support for youth to attend programs at no cost)

Provide sponsorship of our programs in their entirety, including administration costs, so that they can effectively be implemented.

Allow us to do the work we know is needed without micromanaging and overseeing us to the point we can't be effective or efficient with our limited resources.

Collaborate with a united/coalition of organizations that share the overarching goal to dismantle anti-Black racism, rather than only consulting them individually for your own purposes.

Recognize and eliminate actions and behaviours that are performative or checklisted, and replace them with long-lasting, meaningful actions.

Organizations

Come together as a united coalition of organizations focused on dismantling anti-Black racism in true collaboration through shared leadership, teamwork and partnership.

We invite all groups focused on dismantling anti-Black racism to meet, collaborate and pledge to work as partners in a united coalition.

Eliminate duplication of service offerings and competing for space among organizations with the same prime objective - dismantling anti-Black racism. There is room for all of us, and with our respective limited funding and capacity, we need to strategically come together.

Avoid rushing into conversations and taking actions without engaging all the voices and perspectives.

Communities

Contribute regular financial donations to the organizations doing the work, helping them stay operational.

Start learning and unlearning rather than waiting for us to educate you. Then when you come to us, you have more insights into the inequities around us. You'll be more equipped to do the work alongside us in solidarity.

Recognize value in everyone regardless of their differences through your actions.

Individuals

Learn about cultures other than your own to better understand each other.

Treat others with respect, appreciation and genuine acceptance.