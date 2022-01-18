Barrie brothers build warming shelters for street cats

As temperatures drop in central Ontario, a Barrie family is giving a helping hand to cats without a home.

Daniel and Richard Verkerk and their mom, Tanya, came up with the idea to build warming shelters out of rubber bins insulated with styrofoam and straw.

"We wanted to do it to help the cats outside in the cold," said Daniel.

"It's a lot of work, but it's worth it," said Richard.

Currently, the family says they've donated more than a dozen of their arctic cat shelters, with more orders on the way.

Tanya told CTV News that her sons spend their own money to make the shelters, although donations are always accepted.