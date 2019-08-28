

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A Barrie teen is facing impaired driving charges following a crash that damaged two vehicles and two houses in the city's south-east end overnight.

Police say the 17-year-old boy hit a Bell telephone box on Dock Road around 1 a.m. before striking a parked car.

They say the force of the collision propelled the car to crash into a nearby garage.

The truck came to a stop after smashing into a neighbouring garage.

The teen was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident this morning.