Barrie boy charged with impaired driving after series of collisions
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 11:56AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 28, 2019 6:34PM EDT
A Barrie teen is facing impaired driving charges following a crash that damaged two vehicles and two houses in the city's south-east end overnight.
Police say the 17-year-old boy hit a Bell telephone box on Dock Road around 1 a.m. before striking a parked car.
They say the force of the collision propelled the car to crash into a nearby garage.
The truck came to a stop after smashing into a neighbouring garage.
The teen was not injured.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident this morning.