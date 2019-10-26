A 16-year-old Barrie boy is facing some serious charges after a police pursuit on Sunday afternoon.

The teen is accused of stealing a car at gunpoint on Friday morning on Oren Boulevard in the city's north end.

Police say the teen approached a woman in her driveway with a gun and demanded her keys before taking off in her vehicle.

Two days later, on Sunday morning, provincial police say they recognized the allegedly stolen car travelling on Highway 400. They claim the driver failed to stop for police and eventually abandoned the vehicle in the Finch Avenue area of Toronto and ran.

Officers caught up to the teenager a short time later and took him into custody.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, possession of stolen property and stunt driving.