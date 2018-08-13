

The defending IBL champions have moved closer to another title after sweeping the Burlington Herd in the first round of the playoffs.

The Barrie Baycats eliminated the Heard with a 9-2 win Sunday night at Coates Stadium.

Branfy Infante and Glenn Jackson each drove in two for the Baycats.

Kevin Atkinson and Tim Smith had two hits and an RBI apiece, while combining to score three runs.

Jeff Cowan had an RBI, and Starlin Rodriguez, Kyle DeGrace and Steve Lewis all had a hit and a run.

Santos Arias went 8.1 innings, allowing two runs on 12 hits with a walk and 12 strikeouts.

Burlington’s Casey Bouillere-Howard took the loss, giving up six runs on seven hits over four innings. He walked one and struck out one.

The Baycats will face the Hamilton Cardinals in the second round.

Game 1 is Thursday at 7:30 p. m. at Coates Stadium.