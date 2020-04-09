BARRIE -- The Barrie Baycats announced it is suspending its operations for the upcoming 2020 season.

In a release on Thursday, the organization states, "These are extremely challenging times for our families and all of society.

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely caught all of us off guard. This situation is bigger than baseball, and that is the reason we must make responsible decisions."

Two other teams in the intercounty baseball league, Kitchener and Brantford, have also opted out of the upcoming season.