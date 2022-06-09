Barrie Baycats give special tribute to healthcare workers

It was a special night at Vintage Throne Stadium in Midhurst as the Barrie Baycats dedicated Thursday's home game to those who have braved their lives throughout the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Barrie Baycats played host to the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, it was actually the fans in the stands making headlines as the team welcomed health care workers from across the province.

"We're pretty excited to welcome back pretty much all the frontline workers that were involved in the pandemic, saving lives and working tirelessly," says team president Josh Matlow. "It was just our opportunity to give a thank you."

Thursday's game was dedicated to all health care workers in a tribute after two years of working throughout a global pandemic.

"It's our way to reach out to RVH and all the practitioners around," says Matlow. "It was an honour to speak to them; it was an honour to invite them out. Not all heroes wear capes, and in this case, they wear scrubs!"

Matlow says this is just the first of many themed nights to come throughout the 2022 season.

Thursday's tribute was a gesture that meant a lot to the team's first baseman, Ryan Rijo, whose grandmother and aunt are both nurses.

"The past two years have been COVID, and they've been working their butts off, and it's great that we can finally show a little appreciation as an organization," says Rijo. "Baseball brings people together, and there are no better people to bring together than our health care workers."