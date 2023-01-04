Barrie Ballroom Dance Club swings back into action and seeks new members

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Man charged in students' killings might be headed to Idaho

The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver