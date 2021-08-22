BARRIE, ONT. -- An author and downtown business owner is looking to give back to charity with her latest book release.

Jessi Fournier, author and owner of Speakcheesy restaurant in downtown Barrie, will be releasing a new book and donating the proceeds to charity.

"When I wrote these children's books, I knew they were going to go to a charity," Fournier says.

The proceeds will support Candlelighters Simcoe, an organization that supports parents of children that have cancer.

Fournier, who has been publishing books since 2014, says she felt an instant connection with the organization.

"As soon as I heard about Candlelighters, it was just a match. They're an incredible organization that really needs our help and spread awareness about them," Fournier says.

Her latest children's book, My Name is Blaap and I am a Monster, is the third installment in a series entitled Show a Little Love Today.

Her previous two works have sold out, and all three of her books will go on sale Tuesday.

If you would like a copy of these books, they will be available at the book launch party at the Speakcheesy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Alternatively, you can purchase the books online.