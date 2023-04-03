Barrie author group writing its last chapter

A popular program that worked to bring support to Barrie's local writing community is preparing to pen its final chapter in the coming weeks.

Word Up started nine years ago. Throughout the last decade, the group has held nearly 100 monthly gatherings bringing together successful authors and local writers, providing a supportive space for the local literary community.

"It became a really strong community of writers," says Linda Laforge, the group's current organizer and a writer herself. "I think most of us, as writers we, want to stay home and write, and it takes a lot to pull us out the door sometimes."

The gatherings were mainly known for their open mic format, where authors would muster up the courage to perform a section of their work to the crowd. However, the group was forced to pivot during the pandemic to a panel format and has operated in a hybrid format ever since.

"It exposed the people of Barrie to a whole new form of entertainment," says Bruce Meyer, one of the group's founders and Barrie's poet laureate emeritus. "It's like being read to when you were a child, and there were people sitting in the audience and the wrapped look on their faces, they were transported, and a really good reading does that."

Word Up brought successful authors from outside the region to Simcoe County, where they shared their journey with up-and-coming writers.

"We'd have a conversation about their process, their publishing process, their writing process," says current organizer Laforge. "So we've had the poet laureate of Ottawa here and Toronto, we've had some incredible talent, and I think because of it, it's helped our local authors who are working their way up to that really develop their craft."

After being involved for years, Laforge says she's stepping back from running the group to pursue other opportunities.

Andrina Lewis is a local poet interested in working to continue the program in some way, if she can find other people, saying it has helped her confidence immensely.

"I feel like if I could take it on and run it with a lot of other writers, because I know some musicians, some poets in the town, it would be really awesome to kind of spread it around Barrie to get the youth involved from high schools and even elementary schools," says Lewis.

On April 13, the group will focus on flash fiction with two successful authors speaking to participants.

Its final event will be at the Barrie downtown library on May 11, featuring some of the most interesting authors they've had over the last nine years.