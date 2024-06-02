BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie athlete wins Division One World Series National Championship in women's softball

    Share

    A local athlete from Barrie is celebrating after winning a Division One World Series National Championships in Women's softball.

    Innisdale High School Alumni Hanna Deschambault is a pitcher for Indian River State College in Central Florida. As the lone Canadian on her team, she was excited to bring her championship title north of the border.

    "It came down to the last inning; there was none out, loaded bases. I found myself pacing at the end of the dugout, kind of keeping my other teammates under control. Some girls were crying. We were all mixed emotions. We were just ready for the win and I knew myself that the team got it," says Deschambault.

    "I think we are all on a high right now. We made history for the school. We haven't been in that tournament since 2006. We haven't won a National Championship since 2002. So, having that behind us kind of made it a surreal feeling," she says.

    Deschambault says she's already looking forward to next season in hopes of running back another championship.

