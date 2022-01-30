Barrie animal shelter receives thousands of dollars to find loving homes for kittens

An animal shelter in Barrie has received a much-needed financial boost to ensure furry friends find loving homes.

PetSmart Charities of Canada has provided Furry Friends Animal Shelter with a grant of $27,000.

The shelter says the money will prepare 150 kittens for adoption.

The cost to adopt a kitten is $240, which covers the cost of spaying/neutering, vaccination, microchipping, defleaing and deworming the kittens.

PetSmart in south Barrie has been holding adoption weekends on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Visit the organization's website for more information on the program.