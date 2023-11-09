Barrie and Springwater's aging power supply get boost from Hydro One

Hydro One crews are upgrading aging transmission systems in Barrie and Springwater Township to ensure a reliable electricity supply as demand continues to grow.

The service provider noted the current equipment is reaching capacity from the Barrie Transformer Station to the Essa Transformer Station, with existing transmission lines being upgraded from 115 kV to 230 kV.

"As one of Canada's fastest-growing municipalities, Barrie requires a safe and reliable power supply to meet the growing demands of the region and provide improved services to its homes and businesses," Hydro One stated.

The work carried out on Thursday in Barrie on Ferndale Drive required a helicopter to help strategically place the new power lines.

The work required a temporary road closures in the Ferndale Drive area.

Plans also include reconfiguring sections of the station to accommodate the upgraded capacity.