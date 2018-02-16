

CTV Barrie





If you are looking for work in manufacturing, Barrie is the new hot spot.

According to a new report and city officials, Barrie gained almost 15,000 jobs since the start of 2017. In 2016, the city lost nearly 5,000 manufacturing jobs.

Suzuki Canada is one reason for that growth. They moved their distribution headquarters from York Region to Barrie.

The company now calls its building on Saunders Road its home base. From here they ship parts to more than 300 dealers.

“It's easy to get to Barrie from Toronto. Transportation is easy for everyone and particularly shipping,” says Bill Porter of Suzuki Canada.

Over on Patterson Road, Canplas Industries recently announced a deal with the province to retain 370 jobs and create 94 more.

“Our industrial tax rates are some of the lowest, so we really do provide an incredible environment for companies to do business,” says Stephanie Schlichter, director of business development for the City of Barrie.

City officials say it's about location, but also being competitive.