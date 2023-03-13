Barrie 3-car crash sends all drivers to hospital

A three-car crash in a snowstorm Friday night sent all three drivers to hospital.

Barrie Police were called to a three-car collision on County Rd. 27 between Humber Street and Muirfield Drive in Barrie’s southwest end shortly after 7 p.m.

Police determined that a southbound vehicle crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck a northbound SUV.

At the same time, a third vehicle, which was travelling northbound and approaching the collision scene, struck one of the involved vehicles.

At the time of the crash, the roads were snow-covered, and it was snowing.

All three drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, one driver was later transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The collision was investigated by members of the Barrie Police Service Traffic Unit, and the road remained closed for more than six hours while the investigation was conducted.