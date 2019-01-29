

Aileen Doyle, CTV Barrie





Barrie city council gave the 2019 budget the final stamp of approval at Monday night’s meeting.

The total budget of 343-million-dollars includes a 2.9 percent tax increase, with 1.9 percent dedicated to keeping up with growing demands on services. The remaining one percent is a levy set aside to improve and maintain infrastructure.

Councillors also voted to give Barrie police 50.3-million-dollars, three percent more than last year. Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood said the money would be used to hire more officers.

There were also a few amendments to the budget. Councillors decided not to make taxpayers foot the bill for the Barrie Library to set aside $150,000 for future operation and building of library branches. The Library board was disappointed in the decision.

To the average Barrie homeowner, the tax increase amounts to approximately $124 more on the annual bill.