Barricaded Innisfil man charged
A South Simcoe Police detachment can be seen in Cookstown, Ont. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 1:25PM EDT
South Simcoe Police say a man is facing 10 charges after allegedly barricading himself in a home in Innisfil with a rifle.
Officers were called to the home in the Belle Aire Beach Road and Maple Road area around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Crisis negotiators were called in and spoke to the man for more than two hours.
Police say he later started a fire in a garage on the property, but was taken into custody shortly after.
No one was hurt in the incident.
A 42-year-old Innisfil man is facing several gun related charges.