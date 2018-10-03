

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police say a man is facing 10 charges after allegedly barricading himself in a home in Innisfil with a rifle.

Officers were called to the home in the Belle Aire Beach Road and Maple Road area around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Crisis negotiators were called in and spoke to the man for more than two hours.

Police say he later started a fire in a garage on the property, but was taken into custody shortly after.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A 42-year-old Innisfil man is facing several gun related charges.