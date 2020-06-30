BARRIE, ONT. -- Fire ripped through a barn in Springwater Township overnight.

Flames were first spotted at the barn on Flos Rd 10 W just after 11:00 p.m. Monday. The fire was put out around 4 a.m. Tuesday, but firefighters remained on the scene through the morning to watch for potential hotspots.

Jeff Kirk, Director of Fire and Emergency Service for Springwater Township, says the barn contained some classic cars and keepsakes.

Damage is pegged at some $200,000. No one was hurt.

It isn't clear what sparked the fire, but investigators don't believe anything is suspicious at play.