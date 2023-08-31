Barge stolen from Huntsville, Ont. business

Provincial police received a report of a theft from a commercial property on Cairns Crescent in Huntsville between Aug. 1 and 20.

The missing boat is a silver commercial barge on an orange boat trailer valued at roughly $7,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1(888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online if you have any information on this crime or any other crime.

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.