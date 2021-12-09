Barge flips on Lake Simcoe sending occupants into icy water
Crews pull a barge to shore after it flipped on Lake Simcoe, Ont., on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 (Rob Cooper/CTV News)
Some individuals aboard a barge experienced a dip into the icy waters of Lake Simcoe Thursday afternoon.
Innisfil Fire was called out to the end of Big Bay Point Road in Innisfil after receiving reports that a barge had flipped.
Those aboard the barge were able to swim safely to shore and kept warm inside a nearby home when crews arrived.
It's not clear what caused the barge to overturn.
Despite the frigid water temperatures, officials say no one was injured.
