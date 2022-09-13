Barenaked Ladies return to Casino Rama stage this fall
Casino Rama has one million reasons for music lovers to head to its entertainment resort this November as music icons Barenaked Ladies return to the stage.
The Canadian band has sold over 15 million albums, won eight Juno awards, and received two Grammy nominations over its 30+ year career.
The four-man band is best known for hits 'If I had $1,000,000,' 'One Week,' 'Pinch Me,' and 'Edith.'
Tickets for the Nov. 25 performance cost between $49 and $99 and go on sale to the general public this Sat., Sept. 17 at noon.
Canadian singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan takes to the stage the following night, Nov. 26. Tickets for that show are also available online now.
The full fall entertainment lineup, including David Foster and Katherine McPhee, The Price is Right Live!, The Beach Boys and Kim Mitchell, and Honeymoon Suite, is available on the Casino Rama website.
